Raveena Tandon’s daughter Rasha Thadani to make her Telugu debut with Ajay Bhupathi’s next film

Raveena Tandon’s daughter, Rasha Thadani, is set to make her Telugu cinema debut with Ajay Bhupathi’s upcoming film, tentatively titled AB4, Rasha has announced.

The film marks the acting debut of Jaya Krishna Ghattamaneni.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sharing a first-look poster of the film, Rasha wrote on Instagram, “New beginnings, endless gratitude! Mee andari prema tho, I’m stepping into Telugu cinema. Thank you @dirajaybhupathi sir for this opportunity. Chala excited to start this journey.”

The poster features Rasha sitting on a bike against the setting sun in the background in a black sleeveless top paired with blue denims. It welcomes her to Telugu movies and mentions the film #AB4 by Ajay Bhupathi.

Reacting to the post, choreographer-filmmaker Farah Khan Kunder wrote, “Congratulations baby.”

Actor Abhay Verma also extended his best wishes to Rasha.

Presented by Ashwin Dutt, the film is backed by Gemini Kiran under the banner of Chandamama Kathalu Pictures.

Rasha made her acting debut with Abhishek Kapoor’s Azaad. She will be next seen in Saurabh Gupta’s Laikey Laikaa alongside Abhay Verma.