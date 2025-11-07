Rashmika Mandanna delivers ‘career-defining’ performance in ‘The Girlfriend’

Rahul Ravindran’s The Girlfriend is a masterpiece that features Rashmika Mandanna in a career-defining role, said first-day viewers shortly after the film hit screens on Friday.

“The Girlfriend - Rashmika Mandanna delivers a career-defining performance in The Girlfriend, breathing life into the character of Bhooma with astonishing authenticity. Her portrayal is so immersive, it transcends acting - she becomes Bhooma. The emotional range she displays is remarkable, and it’s hard to imagine this role not earning her major accolades,” wrote an X user.

Written and directed by Rahul Ravindran, the romantic drama revolves around Bhooma’s (Rashmika) turbulent relationship with her boyfriend Vikram (Dheekshith Shetty).

Lauding Rashmika’s portrayal of Bhooma, an X user wrote, “Dear award committee members… Give every award available to Rashmika Mandanna for her terrific performance in The Girlfriend. What-a-performance. Wow.”

Another X user referred to one of Rashmika’s early films Geetha Govindam (2018) to highlight her evolution as an actress over the years.

“Rashmika Mandanna - the perfect mix of charm, talent and attitude. From Geetha Govindam to The Girlfriend, her journey is pure magic,” he wrote.

“Masterpiece is small for The Girlfriend movie. ‘You're an inspiration’ is an understatement for @iamRashmika,” wrote another fan on X.

The Girlfriend also stars Anu Emmanuel, Rao Ramesh and Rohini in key roles.

Another X user heaped praise on Rashmika’s performance, calling the film a ‘must-watch’ in theatres.

“The Girlfriend: The whole movie is very good. Rashmika acted very well in the movie, this is her career best acting in a movie.A must watch film in theatre,” he wrote.

The Girlfriend has been bankrolled by Dheeraj Mogilineni and Vidya Koppineedi, with cinematography by Krishnan Vasant. Chota K Prasad serves as the editor of the film.

Ahead of the release of The Girlfriend on November 7, Rashmika’s rumoured beau, actor Vijay Deverakonda, shared a message praising the cast and crew of the film.

“I know they have made something powerful. Something important. Something that will be hard to digest. I know the performances by all actors are top class and what @23_rahulr has created with @iamRashmika and @Dheekshiths and @ItsAnuEmmanuel is going to create an impact,” he wrote.

Responding to the post, Rashmika wrote, “It is something powerful. It is something important. It is going to be hard to digest - So well put! Thank you .It’s a slow burn that lasts long. @TheDeverakonda you’ve indirectly been a part of this film since the beginning and I really hope that you’ll be proud of me for this one.”

Producer Naga Vamsi also commended Rashmika for portraying Bhooma with ‘complete conviction’.

“Such a compelling and intense drama #TheGirlfriend @iamRashmika garu as Bhooma gives her best-ever performance. She carries the intense role with complete conviction. @Dheekshiths as Vikram is equally impressive… you’ll definitely hate his character in the film, and that’s a true testament to how well he embodies it. The story is very well written and executed… a beautifully complex relationship drama by @23_rahulr,” he wrote.

Expressing gratitude to Vamsi, Rashmika shared that she came to understand herself a little better while she was playing Bhooma.

“Bhooma for me is the most special because that’s mostly me… I’ve understood myself a little more while playing her. Rahul would explain a scene, and somehow, I’d just know what he meant, no follow-up needed...My heart is full of love, pride, and happiness...I just wish you feel what we felt while making this film. Bhooma is too precious to me…please protect her, love her, and support her,” she wrote on X.

The 29-year-old actress recently starred in Aditya Sarpotdar’s Thamma, the fifth instalment in the Maddock horror-comedy universe, co-starring Ayushmann Khurrana.