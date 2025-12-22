‘Anticipate additional processing time’, US Embassy says on H-1B visa holders stuck

The US Embassy in India on Monday advised applicants’ to expect delays in H-1B and H-4 visa issuance, citing longer processing times following an expanded review of online presence, and urged them to submit applications as early as possible.

The embassy statement came as reports said Indian H-1B visa holders, who had returned to India to renew their US work permits, have been left stranded. The Washington Post reported that their appointments are being rescheduled by US consular offices.

The US Embassy further said the enhanced checks would apply to all applicants of all nationalities seeking H-1B and H-4 visas.

"Beginning December 15, the Department of State expanded online presence reviews to ALL H-1B and H-4 applicants as part of standard visa screening. This vetting is being conducted globally for ALL applicants of ALL nationalities for H1-B and H-4 visas. It is an effort to address abuse of the H-1B program while still permitting companies to hire the best of the best temporary foreign workers,” the US Embassy said on X.

“US embassies and consulates continue to accept and process H-1B and H-4 nonimmigrant visa applications. We encourage applicants to apply as early as they can and anticipate additional processing time for these visa classifications,” it added

The move comes amid heightened scrutiny of non-immigrant visa holders under the administration of President Donald Trump, with several visa categories facing longer processing times and additional background checks.

Many visa holders who travelled to their home countries to renew documentation have found themselves stranded after US consulates delayed or cancelled interview appointments and reassigned dates several months later to allow for more extensive screening.

The rescheduled interviews are linked to the new visa-vetting policy, under which authorities examine applicants’ social media activity and broader online footprint, per reports. US officials have said the “online presence reviews" are intended to identify individuals who may pose a national security risk.

Social media reviews are the latest attempt by the Trump administration to investigate violations connected to employment of foreign workers on the visas. In September this year, the US introduced a $1, 00,000 annual fee on H-1B visa applications.

According to the rules, the US administration, in addition to social media, will also check old phone numbers, unused email addresses of all those who travel to the US, even from countries which are on visa waiver.

Several US technology companies have cautioned employees on work visas against international travel in view of the uncertainty around visa interview scheduling and extended processing timelines.

The H-1B visa, a key pathway for skilled foreign professionals in the US technology sector, is typically issued for up to three years and can be extended.