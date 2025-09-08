Rashmika Mandanna cosplays as Tanjiro at Demon Slayer screening alongside Tiger Shroff

Actress Rashmika Mandanna cosplayed as the popular anime character Tanjiro at a special fan screening event in Mumbai on Sunday, ahead of the release of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba movie in Indian theatres on September 12.

The special screening was also attended by Tiger Shroff. Rashmika and Tiger are Crunchyroll’s brand ambassadors in India.

While Tiger looked dapper in a yellow shirt and a pair of denims, Rashmika greeted fans in a blue and black checkered jacket and brown pleated tweed skirt, a nod to Tanjiro Kamado, the protagonist of Demon Slayer.

The actress finished the look with black chunky heels decorated with red and white bows.

Set in Taisho-era Japan, Demon Slayer revolves around Tanjiro Kamado, who returns home one day to find that his family has been killed by demons and his sister Nezuko has been turned into a demon. He resolves to avenge his family and find a cure for his sister. Soon, he comes across the Demon Slayer Corps and undergoes rigorous training to become a skilled swordsman to protect humanity from the vicious demons.

The Infinity Castle Arc trilogy follows Tanjiro, the Demon Slayer Corps, and the seven Hashira being pulled by the demon king Muzan into his lair for a final battle. The arc covers various fights against the Upper Rank demons, the most powerful demons in existence, before the ultimate showdown with Muzan.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba is the first part in the Infinity Castle Arc trilogy. The film will show Tanjiro facing off against Upper Rank Three demon Akaza to avenge Fire Hashira Rengoku’s tragic death.