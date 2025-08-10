Rapper T-Hood shot dead outside Georgia home at the age of 33

Rapper Tevin Hood, popularly known as T-Hood, has died after being shot at his home in Georgia. According to reports in the US media, Gwinnett County police officers responded to reports of a dispute that led to a shooting in the Snellville area of Atlanta on Friday.

First responders reportedly provided medical aid at his residence before rushing him to a nearby hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries. Citing authorities, the report stated that one person was detained in connection with the shooting and questioned by police.

The incident is being investigated as a homicide, though the motive remains unclear, as per TMZ. Yulanda, T-Hood's mother, said that her son was shot at the residence where he lived but denied reports that a party was taking place at the time.

T-Hood, 33, was an emerging voice in Atlanta’s underground hip-hop scene. Raised in Stone Mountain and Gwinnett County, he coined his style as “freaky trap”, blending trap beats with party energy. Known for his tracks Ready 2 Go, Big Booty and Perculator, he also collaborated with artists like Bear1Boss and DJ Holiday. His projects also included Girls in the Party, Yellow Xan, 6 Shades of Z, Red Kush, No Problems (feat. Bear1boss) and Whisper.