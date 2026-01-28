MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Ranveer Singh’s ‘Dhurandhar’ becomes first Hindi film to join Rs 1000-crore club in India

Released on December 5, the Aditya Dhar-directed spy thriller also stars Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun and R. Madhavan

Entertainment Web Desk Published 28.01.26, 01:25 PM
Dhurandhar

Ranveer Singh in ‘Dhurandhar’ File Photo

Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar continues its strong run at the domestic box office nearly two months after its release. The spy thriller directed by Aditya Dhar has crossed the Rs 1,000 crore gross mark in India, becoming only the fourth film to achieve the milestone and the only Hindi film in the list.

Dhurandhar reached the landmark in its eighth week in theatres. The film collected Rs 2.9 crore net in India and added another Rs 1.25 crore on Republic Day. The January 26 collections, marking the film’s 53rd day in cinemas, pushed its domestic earnings past Rs 1,000 crore mark.

Dhurandhar has now earned Rs 1,002 crore gross (Rs 835 crore nett) in India, as per industry data-tracking portal Sacnilk. The previous domestic earnings record for a Hindi film was held by Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Jawan, which had collected Rs 760 crore gross.

Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar is now part of a select club of four films to have crossed the Rs 1,000 crore gross mark in India. This includes Allu Arjun-starrer Pushpa 2: The Rule (Rs 1,471 crore gross), SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (1,417 crore gross), and KGF Chapter 2 (Rs 1,001 crore gross).

Dhurandhar has also performed strongly in overseas markets, earning over $33 million internationally despite a ban in the Middle East. Its worldwide gross stands at Rs 1,297.9 crore gross.

Released on December 5, the film boasts an ensemble cast including Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun and R. Madhavan. Set in Pakistan's Lyari town, the spy thriller revolves around an Indian spy, Hamza Ali Mazari (Ranveer), who infiltrates a local gang of criminals and arms dealers.

A sequel, Dhurandhar 2, is slated for release on March 19. It is set to clash with K.G.F star Yash’s upcoming film Toxic: A Fairy Tale For Grown-Ups at the box office.

