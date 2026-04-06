Ranveer Singh-starrer ‘Dhurandhar 2’ joins Rs 1,000-crore club in India on Day 18

Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar: The Revenge has entered the coveted Rs 1,000 crore nett club at the domestic box office on its 18th day, continuing its record-breaking run in theatres.

On its third Sunday, the Aditya Dhar-directed spy thriller minted Rs 28.75 crore nett, taking its India collections to Rs 1,013.77 crore nett so far, while the gross haul stands at Rs 1,213.74 crore.

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With this, the film has become the second-fastest Indian film to cross the Rs 1,000-crore milestone after Pushpa 2: The Rule, as per Sacnilk.

The film achieved the Rs 1,000 crore (nett) mark in 18 days, two days behind Allu Arjun-starrer Pushpa 2, which had reached the feat in 16 days.

Dhurandhar: The Revenge has also surpassed the lifetime domestic nett collection of Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, directed by S. S. Rajamouli, which had earned Rs 1,030.40 crore nett in a month.

Dhurandhar 2 opened its theatrical run with a collection of Rs 102.55 crore nett on March 19, after collecting Rs 43 crore in paid previews on March 18. In the first week, the spy thriller collected Rs 674.17 crore nett, followed by Rs 263.65 crore nett in the second week.

The third week began with a domestic collection of Rs 21.55 crore nett on Friday, followed by Rs 25.65 crore nett on Saturday and Rs 28.75 crore nett on Sunday.

In the overseas market, the film collected Rs 7 crore nett on Day 18, taking its total overseas haul to Rs 392 crore gross. Its worldwide gross collection now stands at Rs 1,605.74 crore.

Dhurandhar 2 has also emerged as the highest-grossing Indian film in North America and the first to cross the USD 25 million mark in the region.

The original Dhurandhar, released in December 2025, had emerged as the year’s highest-grossing film. The sequel surpassed its lifetime haul within 11 days of release.

Dhurandhar 2 also stars R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi.