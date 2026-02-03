Centre cuts jal jeevan mission funds by 75 per cent, flags state lapses in water rollout

The Centre on Monday highlighted the shortcomings of states in implementing the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) while replying to a query on the substantial reduction in fund allocation for the scheme that aims to provide piped drinking water to every rural household.

The 2025-26 budget had proposed an outlay of ₹66,770 crore for the JJM scheme, but the revised estimate (RE) slashed the allocation by around 75 per cent to ₹16,944 crore. In 2023-24, the scheme was allocated ₹70,162 in the budget estimate, but the amount was later revised to ₹22,694 crore. For 2026-27, the government has proposed to spend ₹67,363 crore on the scheme.

Replying to a query by AAP Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh on the sharp reduction in allocation of funds under the scheme in the revised estimate, Jal Shakti minister C.R. Patil said the states had to fulfil certain conditions and address all complaints before the funds could be released.

Patil said the scheme, which was supposed to end in 2024, was extended for four more years as several households were yet to receive piped water.

Earlier, the ministry had directed the states to send teams to different districts to probe implementation-related complaints. The teams detected issues ranging from the lack of water sources to broken pipelines and supply glitches. “The shortcomings had to be addressed first, before the release of further funds. During review by the finance ministry, the allocation was revised to Rs 17,000 crore because funds were lying unspent,” Patil said.

“The state governments have to take action. We have written to the chief secretaries. Gujarat has taken action. Other states are yet to act on the shortcomings found by the teams. Till the states do not take action and rectify the shortcomings, we will not give them funds,” the minister added.

Indore contamination

Samajwadi Party MP Syed Naseer Hussain on Monday flagged the consumption of sewage-contaminated drinking water in Indore’s Bhagirathpura and wanted to know the reason behind such a lapse. Patil put the onus on the state government.