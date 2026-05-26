BTS, Sabrina Carpenter, KATSEYE win top prizes at American Music Awards 2026

South Korean boy band BTS emerged as the top winner at the 2026 American Music Awards, taking home the artist of the year trophy at the ceremony held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Memorial Day.

The group also won song of the summer for Swim, the Billboard Hot 100-topping lead single from their comeback album Arirang, and opened the show with a performance of Hooligan. BTS was also announced as the winner of best male K-pop artist.

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The band also presented SZA with the award for best female R&B artist.

Singer-songwriter sombr won best rock/alternative song for Back to Friends and best rock/alternative album for I Hardly Knew Her. He also made his AMAs performance debut with Homewrecker as rain poured down onstage during the act.

The AMAs later announced him as the breakthrough rock/alternative artist winner.

In another major category, the singing voices of HUNTR/X from KPop Demon Hunters — EJAE, Audrey Nuna and REI AMI — won song of the year for Golden, which topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart for eight weeks. EJAE and REI AMI accepted the award at the venue.

Golden was later declared winner in the best pop song and best vocal performance categories, while KPop Demon Hunters won best soundtrack.

Taylor Swift, the most-awarded artist in the history of the American Music Awards with 40 trophies, entered the 2026 edition with eight nominations, the highest this year.

Morgan Wallen, Olivia Dean, Sabrina Carpenter and sombr followed with seven nominations each, while Alex Warren and Lady Gaga received six nominations apiece.

Queen Latifah hosted the 52nd edition of the awards ceremony. She had previously co-hosted the event in 1995 alongside Tom Jones and Lorrie Morgan.

Here is the list of winners:

General Categories

Artist of the Year: BTS

New Artist of the Year: KATSEYE

Song of the Year: Golden by HUNTR/X (EJAE, Audrey Nuna, Rei Ami)

Album of the Year: Man's Best Friend by Sabrina Carpenter

Pop

Best Male Pop Artist: Justin Bieber

Best Female Pop Artist: Sabrina Carpenter

Best Pop Album: Man's Best Friend by Sabrina Carpenter

Breakout Pop Artist: KATSEYE

R&B

Best Male R&B Artist: Bruno Mars

Best Female R&B Artist: Kehlani

Best R&B Song: I Just Might by Bruno Mars

Breakthrough R&B Artist: Leon Thomas

Hip-Hop

Best Male Hip-Hop Artist: Kendrick Lamar

Best Female Hip-Hop Artist: Cardi B

Best Hip-Hop Song: ErrTime by Cardi B

Best Hip-Hop Album: AM I THE DRAMA? by Cardi B

Rock / Alternative

Best Rock/Alternative Artist: Twenty One Pilots

Best Rock/Alternative Song: back to friends by sombr

Best Rock/Alternative Album: I Barely Know Her by sombr

Special Awards

International Artist Award of Excellence: Karol G

Veterans Voice Award: Darius Rucker

Lifetime Achievement Award: Billy Idol