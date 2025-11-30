MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
‘The Girlfriend’ OTT release: When and where to watch the Rashmika Mandanna-starrer in Hindi

Written and directed by Rahul Ravindran, the romantic drama also stars Dheekshith Shetty, Anu Emmanuel, Rao Ramesh and Rohini

Entertainment Web Desk Published 30.11.25, 12:40 PM
A still from ‘The Girlfriend’

Rashmika Mandanna-starrer The Girlfriend is set to premiere on Netflix on 5 December, the streaming platform said on Sunday.

“Meet Bhooma Devi, The Girlfriend MA Literature. Watch The Girlfriend on Netflix out 5 December,” reads the streamer’s post on Instagram.

The film will be available to stream in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam on Netflix.

Written and directed by Rahul Ravindran, the romantic drama revolves around Bhooma’s (Rashmika) turbulent relationship with her boyfriend Vikram (Dheekshith Shetty).

The Girlfriend also stars Anu Emmanuel, Rao Ramesh and Rohini in key roles.

The Girlfriend has been bankrolled by Dheeraj Mogilineni and Vidya Koppineedi, with cinematography by Krishnan Vasant. Chota K Prasad serves as the editor of the film.

Released on 7 November, The Girlfriend earned Rs 27.75 crore nett worldwide during its theatrical run, according to industry data-tracking platform Sacnilk.

Shortly after the film hit theatres, first-day viewers called it a ‘masterpiece’, describing Mandanna’s portrayal of Bhooma as her ‘career-defining performance’.

Mandanna, 29, recently starred in Aditya Sarpotdar’s Thamma, the fifth instalment in the Maddock horror-comedy universe, co-starring Ayushmann Khurrana.

She has the films Cocktail 2 and Mysaa in the pipeline.

