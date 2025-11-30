MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Sunday, 30 November 2025

Veteran Kannada actor Umesh dies at 80 after prolonged battle with cancer

Umesh’s film career spanned five decades. He acted in over 350 films

Entertainment Web Desk Published 30.11.25, 12:05 PM
MS Umesh

MS Umesh X

Veteran Kannada actor ‘Mysore’ Srikantayya Umesh passed away on Sunday after a prolonged battle with cancer, as per media reports. He was 80.

The actor was battling cancer for a long time and was recently admitted to a hospital.

ADVERTISEMENT

Umesh’s film career spanned five decades. He acted in over 350 films.

Born on April 24, 1945 in Mysore, Umesh kicked off his career at the age of four with Master K Hirannaiah's theatre group. He later joined Gubbi Veeranna's theatre troupe.

The veteran actor got his big break in the film industry back in 1960 with the lead role in the film Makkala Rajya.

Following his debut, he underwent a dry spell in his film career, leading to him returning to theatres.

The Kannada veteran returned to the film industry with the 1977 film Katha Sangama. Since then, he has acted in films like Nagara Hole, Guru Shishyaru, Anupama, Kaamana Billu and Sankata.

Umesh has starred in films featuring popular Kannada actors — like Rajkumar, Vishnu Vardhan, Ambareesh, Srinath, Shankar Nag, Ananth Nag, Arvind Ramesh, B Saroja Devi and Bharathi. He also appeared in films starring Tamil actors Sivaji Ganesan and Rajinikanth.

The actor received the Karnataka State Film Award in 1975 for best supporting actor in Katha Sangama and Karnataka Nataka Akademy Award in 2013 for his theatrical performances over the years.

JD(S) leader and Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy offered their condolences over the passing of the veteran actor. “Umesh would make audiences float in a sea of laughter through his fresh humour,” he said in an X post.

“Having delivered captivating performances in numerous films including 'Guru Shishyaru', 'Haalu Jenu', 'Apurva Sangama', his departure is a huge loss to the Kannada art world,” Kumaraswamy added.

RELATED TOPICS

Umesh Kannada
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Lord on lips saves life: Forced to chant 'Jai Shri Ram', Odisha ordeal for Bengal hawkers

Rahul, 24, a winter-garment seller from Murshidabad, was branded a Bangladeshi and tortured at a village in Ganjam district of Odisha, a state where Muslim migrant workers from Bengal have faced serial police detentions and mob attacks this year
Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh.
Quote left Quote right

Modi-Shah duo is continuing with its mischievous politics of harassment. Justice will triumph

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT