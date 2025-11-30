Dhanush, Aishwarya Rajinikanth’s son Yatra Raja is a perfect mix of his father and grandfather; see pictures

Actor Dhanush and Aishwarya Rajinikanth’s elder son, Yatra Raja, won everyone’s heart at the 2025 International Film Festival of India (IFFI), with netizens describing his looks as a perfect mix of his father and grandfather.

Several pictures and videos circulating on social media show Rajinikanth attending the film festival with his wife Latha and family. His daughters Aishwarya and Soundarya, son-in-law Vishagan Vanangamudi and grandchildren Yatra Raja, Linga, Ved Krishna, and Veer Rajinikanth Vanangamudi were also present.

ADVERTISEMENT

Soon, fans began to gush over Yatra, who they describe as “a perfect mix of Dhanush and Rajinikanth”. Another wrote, “Yatra looking exactly like thalaivar.”

Dhanush was not present at the event. However, it looks like his son made up for his absence. “Danush is missing but his eldest son is smaller version.. looks stunningly handsome,” a fan commented. “Omg the first born. Look exactly like Dhanush and Rajni sir,” wrote another netizen.

Yatra is Dhanush and Aishwarya’s elder son. The couple tied the knot in 2004 and got divorced in 2022.

Rajinikanth was honoured by Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant at the event. The veteran actor reflected on his 50-year career in cinema at the closing ceremony, stating that he would choose acting as a profession in every lifetime.

At the film festival, Rajinikanth’s film Lal Salaam was screened. His daughter Aishwarya, who directed the film, also attended the screening along with the actor.

Rajinikanth was last seen in Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Coolie.

Dhanush is currently basking in the success of his latest film Tere Ishq Mein, also starring Kriti Sanon. Tere Ishk Mein marks Dhanush and director Aanand L. Rai’s reunion four years after their last collaboration Atrangi Re (2021).