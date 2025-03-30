Ranveer Allahbadia returns to Instagram after 45-day hiatus following ‘India’s Got Latent’ controversy

YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia, popularly known as BeerBiceps, has returned to Instagram more than a month after facing backlash for his controversial remarks on Samay Raina’s online comedy show India's Got Latent.

Sharing a series of pictures on the platform, Ranveer expressed gratitude towards his loved ones and hinted at a new beginning. In one of the photos, Ranveer was seen with his team. He also shared a selfie with his grandmother, a candid moment with his pet dog and a picture of himself working on his laptop at home.

Captioning the post, he wrote, “Thank you to my loved ones. Thank you universe. A new blessed chapter begins - Rebirth…”.

The YouTuber also reshared the post on his BeerBiceps Instagram page. In one of his Instagram stories, he wrote, “Healing because of you all. Be with us tomorrow.” Another story read, “Grateful to every single teammate. Even in this storm, each one stood by. Real ‘treasure’.”

Ranveer had been embroiled in controversy following his remarks about parents and sex during an episode of comedian Samay Raina's show India's Got Latent. His comments sparked outrage, leading to multiple FIRs being filed against him. While the Supreme Court granted him interim protection from arrest, the court did not hold back in its criticism, calling his statements “vulgar” and remarking that he had a “dirty mind” that shamed society.