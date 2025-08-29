‘The Thursday Murder Club’ is the next Netflix phenomenon, say fans, demand sequel, series adaptation

Netflix’s latest whodunnit The Thursday Murder Club has had fans hooked since its August 28 premiere, with many looking forward to a sequel to the Chris Columbus-directed thriller.

“I know it’s Friday, but I just watched The Thursday Murder Club based on @richardosman’s book (which I bloody loved). An all-star cast & it was brilliant. I hope we get another one. Soon,” wrote an X user.

Another X user expressed her wish for the film to be expanded into a series. “How dare The Thursday Murder Club only be a 2 hour movie and not a whole series? So many of my favourite people popped up in it. It's such a great watch,” she wrote.

Adapted from Richard Osman’s 2020 novel of the same name, The Thursday Murder Club follows four senior citizens-turned-sleuths living in Cooper’s Chase retirement community.

Helen Mirren plays ex-spy Elizabeth, Ben Kingsley takes on the role of ex-psychiatrist Ibrahim, Pierce Brosnan portrays ex–union activist Ron, and Celia Imrie is ex-nurse Joyce.

The seniors have ditched rest, relaxation, and bridge tournaments for something far more thrilling — they solve murders for fun. Soon, they find themselves embroiled in a real murder case and they are ready to risk their lives for it.

Heaping praise on the cast, an X user noted, “Watched Thursday Murder Club. Absolutely loved it. Brilliant performance, casting, writing.”

Another fan said that Helen Mirren’s stellar performance in the film makes her a perfect fit for the popular British television series Doctor Who.

“A very hot take or not for Doctor Who fans here, depending on your opinion. But after seeing the Thursday Murder Club movie, I feel like Helen Mirren would make for an absolutely wonderful Doctor,” reads the post on X.

“Helen Mirren is brilliant in Thursday Murder Club,” wrote another X user, heaping praise on Mirren.

Several social media users also commended the film’s storyline. “We just watched The Thursday Murder Club on Netflix. It was absolutely wonderful,” wrote a viewer on X.

Katy Brand and Suzanne Heathcote have developed the screenplay of The Thursday Murder Club, produced by Steven Spielberg’s Amblin Entertainment. The film also stars Paul Freeman, Tom Ellis, David Tennant, Jonathan Pryce, and Ingrid Oliver in key roles.