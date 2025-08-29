Rajinikanth’s ‘Coolie’ and Hrithik Roshan’s ‘War 2’ see sharp drop in collection in Week 2

Rajinikanth-starrer Coolie and Hrithik Roshan’s War 2 had a lacklustre second week at the domestic box office, as per latest trade reports.

According to industry data-tracking portal Sacnilk, Coolie collected Rs 229.65 crore nett in the first week. However, the earnings dropped to Rs 41.85 crore nett in Week 2. The total domestic collection of the film stands at Rs 271.5 crore nett.

Rajinikanth plays a former labour union leader who sets out to take revenge for his friend’s murder in Coolie. The film also features Aamir Khan, Nagarjuna, Pooja Hegde, Soubin Shahir, Upendra, Shruti Haasan, and Sathyaraj.

Meanwhile, the weekly collection of Ayan Mukerji’s War 2, starring Hrithik Roshan and NTR Jr, dropped from Rs 204.25 crore nett in Week 1 to Rs 27 crore nett in the second week. As per Sacnilk, the film’s India total now stands at Rs 231.25 crore nett.

War 2 is a sequel to the 2019 blockbuster starring Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff. Hrithik reprises his role as RAW agent Major Kabir Dhaliwal in this sequel.

On the other hand, the Ashwin Kumar-directed animated mythological drama Mahavatar Narsimha has collected Rs 238.25 crore nett domestically at the end of its 35th day in theatres.