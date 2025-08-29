Guru Randhawa draws ire for ‘sexualising’ school girls in new music video ‘Azul’

Singer-songwriter Guru Randhawa has landed in the crosshairs of netizens for allegedly sexualising school girls and comparing them to liquor in his latest music video Azul.

Released on August 6, Azul opens with Randhawa visiting an all-girls school as a photographer. The rest of the two-minute-31-second-long video allegedly objectifies minor girls in school uniforms. The singer also compares the students to different brands of alcohol.

After the music video went viral on social media, netizens slammed Randhawa for ‘objectifying and sexualising underage girls’. The backlash prompted the singer to restrict comments on Instagram.

Meanwhile, social media users took to X to voice their outrage and condemn the singer’s music video.

“With his cultural influence, Guru Randhawa should know better. Objectifying schoolgirls in a music video isn’t art, it’s harmful. As someone who endured eve-teasing growing up, I know how normalized this behavior already is. The media must stop glamorizing predation,” reads a post on X.

“Someone like Guru Randhawa, who holds such significant cultural influence, cannot afford to be so insensitive as to produce a music video that objectifies or sexualises minor schoolgirls, compares them to a liquor,” the X user continued.

“Guru Randhawa’s new song Azul has him ogling at girls in school uniforms and when people started pointing it out on Insta he restricted comments,” wrote another X user.

“And comparing them to every random alcohol brand? Seriously?” reads a comment on the thread.

“Pedophilia is not music,” wrote another netizen.

As per media reports, actress Sonam Kapoor has liked a social media post criticising the song.

In a separate case, Randhawa, 33, has been summoned by Ludhiana District Court to appear before it on September 2 for allegedly promoting drug use through the lyrics of his July release Sirra.