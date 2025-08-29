Lakshya and Sahher Bambba navigate heartbreak in new ‘The Ba***ds of Bollywood’ song

Actors Lakshya and Sahher Bambba navigate heartbreak in Tu Pehli Tu Aakhri, a new song from Aryan Khan's directorial debut The Ba***ds of Bollywood on Friday.

The two-minute-56-second-long video shows Lakshya and Sahher Bambba’s characters struggling to move on after their breakup. The estranged lovers grapple with their memories and an unexpected meeting leaves them feeling particularly overwhelmed.

The song is sung by Arijit Singh, penned by Kumaar and composed by Shashwat Sachdev.

Aryan Khan has also developed the screenplay for The Ba***ds of Bollywood, which stars Manav Chauhan, Mona Singh and Anyaa Singh in key roles. The series is produced by Bonnie Jain and Gauri Khan under Shah Rukh’s home banner, Red Chillies Entertainment.

A trailer, dropped by the makers earlier this month, introduces Lakshya as young star Aasmaan Singh and Bobby Deol as superstar Ajay Talwar. Actors Salman Khan and Ranveer Singh appear as themselves in the trailer. It also features a cameo by director-producer Karan Johar.

The Ba***ds of Bollywood marks Lakshya’s reunion with his Kill co-star Raghav Juyal. The series is set to premiere on Netflix on September 18.

The Ba***ds of Bollywood is billed as a multi-genre project that promises an “unabashed, entertaining ride through the adventures of a charming, ambitious outsider navigating the glitzy yet tricky world of Bollywood”.