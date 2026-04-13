Ranveer Allahbadia reacts after Samay Raina’s jibes in ‘Still Alive’ comeback special

YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia took a veiled dig at comedian Samay Raina following the latter’s jibe in his latest stand-up special Still Alive.

Raina recently released his first comedy special since the India’s Got Latent controversy in 2025, where he took several digs at Allahbadia, joking that he had “ruined his mental health”.

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Days later, Allahbadia was seen in a video shared by paparazzo Shailesh Pandey. When praised and called down-to-earth, Allahbadia joked that he should instead be called “funny”.

Responding to a remark that both of them have been in the news, he quipped, “Hum dono ka samay chal raha hai”. When Raina’s name was brought up, Allahbadia replied, “Samay… kaun Samay? Kya Samay? Humara time. It’s our time, my time is now.”

In another video, he said, “Tareefein toh sunai de rahi hain… tareef hum tak pahunch jati hai. Jitni zyada positivity aap andar rakhoge, utni zyada aap attract karte ho. Main bohot 'mazaak kiya' bhi hoon… good sense of humour. Smile karte rehna chahiye”.

Allahbadia’s remarks come in the wake of Raina’s Still Alive special, where the comedian revisited the controversy surrounding India’s Got Latent. In the set, Raina suggested that the backlash was caused because Allahbadia’s otherwise positive public image clashed with a controversial question he asked during the show.

Raina also claimed that Allahbadia made the ‘parents and sex’ remark multiple times during filming, but only one instance was retained in the final edit, which went viral.

Referring to Allahbadia, he said, “Mera poora mental health kharab kardi usne, usko toh meditation bhi aata hai, kuch bhi nahi aata mujhe toh”. He also jokingly described Allahbadia as “the monk who sold my Ferrari”.

The India’s Got Latent controversy dates back to February last year, when Allahbadia, Ashish Chanchlani and Apoorva Mukhija appeared on the show. Allahbadia’s question to a contestant about ‘parents and sex’ faced backlash, and led to multiple FIRs against the panelists and Raina.

While Allahbadia issued a public apology, Raina said he was “forced” to remove all episodes of the show from YouTube.

In March, a court allowed Allahbadia to resume his podcast. Mukhija also returned to creating content on YouTube, stating she had received death threats during the episode’s fallout.