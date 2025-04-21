Rani Mukerji’s cop drama ‘Mardaani 3’ to release on Holi next year; first look out

Rani Mukerji-starrer cop drama Mardaani 3 is set to hit theatres on February 27 next year, production banner Yash Raj Films announced on Monday, unveiling the first look of the actress for the upcoming film.

Rani reprises her role as the fierce cop Shivani Shivaji Roy in Mardaani 3.

“The countdown begins for #Mardaani3! On Holi, good will fight evil as Shivani Shivaji Roy returns to the big screen on February 27, 2026,” YRF wrote on Instagram alongside a picture of Rani aiming a gun.

The production banner celebrated the 10th anniversary of the film franchise’s first instalment this year.

Mardaani, which came out in 2014, emerged as a sleeper hit, with its sequel hitting theatres five years later. The first film amassed approximately Rs 31.4 crore at the domestic box office, with positive response from critics for its powerful portrayal of a female police officer tackling human trafficking.

Mardaani follows Shivani Shivaji Roy (Rani), a fearless Mumbai cop who confronts a ruthless child trafficking syndicate in Delhi. As she delves deeper, she faces escalating threats and personal danger.

Tahir Raj Bhasin and Vishal Jethwa played the roles of villains in the first two films. While Jisshu Sengupta, Priyanka Sharma, Mikhail Yawalkar and Anil George also starred in the first film, Mardaani 2 featured Vikram Singh Chauhan, Avneet Kaur and Anchal Sahu.

While the first film in the franchise was directed by Pradeep Sarkar, the sequel was helmed by Gopi Puthran. The movies have been produced under the banner of Yash Raj Films.

On the work front, Rani was last seen in Ashima Chibber’s Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway alongside Anirban Bhattacharya, Neena Gupta and Jim Sarbh. The film is inspired by the real-life story of an Indian couple whose children were taken away by Norwegian authorities in 2011.