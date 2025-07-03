After ‘One Piece’ last year, ‘Solo Leveling’ makes it to IMDb list of highest-rated TV shows of 2025

Solo Leveling has made it to IMDb’s list of highest-rated television shows of 2025, emerging as the only anime in the top 10 and beating popular shows like Adolescence, Reacher and The White Lotus, according to a report by the US-based entertainment data website.

The hit anime series ranked sixth on the list, above MCU’s Daredevil: Born Again, on the list.

ADVERTISEMENT

The topmost position is held by the K-drama series When Life Gives You Tangerines, which deeply resonated with audiences when it premiered on Netflix in March.

In the first half of 2024, One Piece topped the IMDb list of top 10 highest-rated TV shows based on user ratings, beating popular shows like The Bear, House of the Dragon and The Boys.

Prime Video’s Invincible is the only animated series in the new list other than Solo Leveling.

Other shows that appear on the list include The Pitt, Andor, Severance, MobLand, Black Mirror, Dept. Q, and 1923. American Primeval, Paradise, The Studio, Your Friends & Neighbors, The Residence, and The Eternaut are also ranked on the list.

When Solo Leveling came out in 2024, it became an instant hit, impressing viewers with its impeccable visuals and storytelling. The anime, adapted from the popular Korean web novel by Chugong, swept all the major categories at this year’s Anime Awards and emerged as the most-viewed show on Crunchyroll ever.

Solo Leveling is adapted from Chugong's bestselling Korean web novel of the same name. In 2018, Chugong adapted the novel into a webtoon and manhwa with illustrations by DUBU.

The anime follows the story of Jinwoo, the weakest hunter in history, and his solo journey to increase his rank by defeating monsters and dungeon bosses. After undergoing a reawakening, he gains unparalleled power through a system which enables him to level up by taking on special tasks.