American adult film actress Kylie Page dies of suspected drug overdose: Reports

American adult film actress Kylie Page is suspected to have died from an accidental drug overdose, according to latest US media reports.

The local police recovered fentanyl and drug paraphernalia from Page’s Los Angeles residence on June 25, the day she reportedly died.

Page's death was confirmed by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner, as per a report by American media outlet Entertainment Weekly.

Page, 28, was found dead at her residence.

Born Kylie Pylant in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Page began her career in the adult entertainment industry in 2016. Over the years, she had collaborated with top studios including Brazzers, Vixen Media Group, and Naughty America. She went on to appear in over 200 films.

The actress gained wider recognition with Netflix’s 2017 docu-series Hot Girls Wanted: Turned On. In the show, Page candidly discussed her experiences and struggles, including substance use. The docu-series focused on the lives of young men and women navigating the adult entertainment industry.

Brazzers, one of the companies Page frequently collaborated with, posted a tribute on X after her death. “The Brazzers team is deeply saddened to learn of Kylie Page’s passing. Kylie will be remembered for her laughter, kindness and bringing light wherever she went. We extend our heartfelt condolences to Kylie’s family, friends, and fans during this difficult time,” they wrote.

According to US media outlet TMZ, Page's family has set up a GoFundMe to help with funeral expenses and the transportation of her body home, from California to the Midwest.

The fundraising page reads, "This GoFundMe isn’t just about funeral expenses. It’s about bringing Kylie home. It’s about helping her family breathe through the shock, the grief, and the unimaginable reality they’re living in."