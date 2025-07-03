Brad Pitt’s ‘F1’ races past Kajol’s ‘Maa’ and Vishnu Manchu’s ‘Kannappa’ in India

Brad Pitt-starrer F1 has raced past its competitors in India — Kajol-starrer supernatural horror Maa and Vishnu Manchu’s mythological drama Kannappa — at the Indian box office, according to industry tracker Sacnilk.

While F1 has collected Rs 32 crore nett at the Indian box office so far, Maa has minted Rs 24.95 crore nett while Kannappa collected Rs 28 crore nett in six days.

F1, directed by Top Gun: Maverick helmer Joseph Kosinski, was off to a decent start at the Indian box office on June 27, collecting Rs 5.5 crore nett on opening day. The earnings increased to Rs 7.75 crore nett on Day 2, followed by 8.15 crore nett on Day 3. The racing drama remained strong over the weekdays, collecting Rs 10.60 crore nett between Monday and Wednesday.

The English version of F1 has contributed Rs 28.5 crore nett to the total collection in India, while the Hindi, Tamil and Telugu versions cumulatively earned Rs 3.5 crore nett.

Also starring Javier Bardem, Damson Idris, Kate McKenna, and Tobias Menzies, the racing thriller revolves around a washed-up American driver pulled back into the world of F1 by his former teammate.

F1 has collected USD 161.8 million globally so far, with USD 72.5 million from the US markets and USD 89.3 million internationally.

On the other hand, Aamir Khan-starrer Sitaare Zameen Par, directed by R.S. Prasanna, has earned Rs 132.90 crore nett in its 13-day theatrical run.