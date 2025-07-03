Kaushik Ganguly wraps up shoot for ‘Aajo Ardhangini’ starring Jaya Ahsan and Churni Ganguly

Filmmaker Kaushik Ganguly has wrapped up shooting for his upcoming film Aajo Ardhangini, the sequel to his 2023 hit Ardhangini, which starred Churni Ganguly, Koushik Sen and Jaya Ahsan in lead roles.

Ganguly shared a photo of the film’s cast and crew at an outdoor location to announce the shoot wrap. “And it’s a WRAP!! #AAajoArdhangini. Cheers to our team,” he wrote in the caption.

Ardhangini, which revolved around two women bound by their shared past with the same man, had emerged as one of the most talked-about Bengali films of 2023. The story follows the emotional turmoil that ensues when Suman (Koushik Sen) slips into a coma, forcing his current wife Meghna (Jaya Ahsan) to meet his ex-wife Subhra (Churni Ganguly).

The film also starred Lily Chakraborty, Ambarish Bhattacharya and Daminee Benny Basu.

With Aajo Ardhangini, Ganguly is set to revisit the world of these characters, delving deeper into the complexities of their relationships. While plot details are being kept under wraps, the film is expected to explore the aftermath of the events of Ardhangini.

Indrasish Roy has joined the cast for the sequel in a key role. The mahurat for the film was held in Kolkata on June 14.

On the work front, Kaushik Ganguly is currently awaiting the release of his long-delayed film Dhunketu, starring Dev and Subhashree Ganguly, set to arrive in cinemas on August 14. Jaya Ahsan’s latest film Dear Maa is slated to hit theatres on July 18.