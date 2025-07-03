Ranbir Kapoor’s Rama and Yash’s Ravana face-off in first-look teaser of ‘Ramayana’

Ranbir Kapoor’s Rama comes face to face with Yash’s Ravana in the first-look teaser of Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana, dropped by producer Namit Malhotra on Thursday.

The teaser lists the powers of the divine trinity of Hindu mythology – Brahma, Vishnu and Shiva. However, when their creation is threatened, a war takes over to end all wars, states the video.

The subsequent scenes assert that the film follows “the immortal story of Rama vs Ravana”. Rama is depicted as a heroic figure “worshipped for 500 years by 2.5 billion people”. The video also offers a glimpse of Rama showcasing his archery skills with utmost precision and grace.

Ramayana will be released in two instalments, with the first part hitting screens on Diwali 2026 and the second part slated for a release on Diwali the following year.

The script for Ramayana is written by Namit Malhotra in collaboration with Shridhar Raghavan. The film is directed by Nitesh Tiwari, known for his films Dangal and Chhichhore.

Ramayana also stars Sai Pallavi as Sita, Ravie Dubey as Lakshman, and Sunny Deol as Hanuman.

Oscar winning-composers Hans Zimmer and A.R. Rahman have scored the music for the upcoming film. Pankaj Kumar has served as the film’s cinematographer.