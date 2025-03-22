Randeep Hooda says he shot for ‘Swatantrya Veer Savarkar’ with a fractured knee

Actor Randeep Hooda shot for the 2024 biographical drama Swatantrya Veer Savarkar with a fractured knee, he said on Saturday, dropping a series of behind-the-scenes photos to mark one year of the film..

“3 years ago, I embarked on an unforgettable journey with Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, which released on this day last year, a film that changed me in ways I never imagined. From co-writing, directing, producing, to playing the role of Veer Savarkar, it was a labour of love, passion, and sacrifice.”

The actor shared a video that shows him falling down from a horse while learning horse riding for the film based on the life of Indian politician Vinayak Damodar Savarkar.

The Highway actor also shared a picture of him lying on a hospital stretcher. Another picture shows him with a bandaged knee.

Hooda, who also directed and co-wrote the film, revealed that despite experiencing emotional turmoil and undergoing significant weight loss, he was able to complete the film, thanks to the love and support he received from his friends, crew, and cast.

“The physical pain of shooting with a fractured knee, the emotional highs and lows, and the gruelling weight loss journey all shaped this experience. Yet, what truly made it special was the immense love and support I received from my friends, cast, and crew—who stood by me, even when I was a ‘hangry’ director,” the actor wrote.

“This film has been more than just a project; it’s been life-changing. Thank you to every single person who believed in me, and to the audience for embracing this story with open hearts. Forever grateful for this chapter in my life,” the 48-year-old actor signed off.

Swatantrya Veer Savarkar also starred Ankita Lokhande, Amit Sial, Rajesh Khera, Apinderdeep Singh, Tirrtha Murbaadkar and Mark Bennington in pivotal roles. The film is currently streaming on ZEE5.

Randeep Hooda is currently gearing up for his upcoming films Jaat, Arjun Ustara and Matchbox.