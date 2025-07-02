Ranbir Kapoor wraps shooting for ‘Ramayana’ Part I, first glimpse out tomorrow

The first part of Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana, starring Ranbir Kapoor, has wrapped up shooting, according to media reports on Tuesday.

Sharing the news with fans on X, trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote, “The filming of the first part of #Ramayana is complete, while the shoot for the second part begins this August.”

Informing fans about the time span of Ramayana teaser, he wrote, “For those asking – yes, the *first glimpse* of #Ramayana is 3 minutes long and will be unveiled tomorrow [3 July 2025].”

“The 7-minute *vision showreel* is a separate video unit that offers insight into the planning and execution of this monumental project... This unit will be unveiled only closer to its theatrical release in #Diwali 2026,” he further added.

Reacting to the post, a fan wrote, “Can’t wait! A 3-minute first glimpse dropping tomorrow, and a 7-minute vision showreel coming closer to Diwali 2026? That’s some epic storytelling buildup! #Ramayana loading in parts — Part 1 wrapped, Part 2 begins August. This is cinema history in the making.” Another fan commented, “Respect to the makers for not rushing the process. A story like Ramayana deserves scale, time, and soul.”

The script for Ramayana is written by Namit Malhotra in collaboration with Shridhar Raghavan. The film is directed by Nitesh Tiwari, known for his films Dangal and Chhichhore.

While Ranbir stars as Ram in the upcoming film, Sunny Deol will reportedly play Hanuman and Sai Pallavi is set to feature as Sita. According to IMDb, Rakul Preet Singh will portray the demoness Surpanakha, actor Yash will take on the role of Ravana and Lara Dutta will star as the queen of Kosala, Kaikeyi.

Videos of Ranbir sharing an emotional moment with Nitesh Tiwari following Ramayana shoot wrap have been doing rounds on social media.

In the video, Ranbir can be seen hugging his co-star Ravi Dubey (who plays Lakshman) and feeding a slice of cake to Nitesh Tiwary following the shoot wrap.

In another post on X, Taran shared his experience about watching the first glimpse and a 7-minute vision showreel about Ramayana and said, “This glimpse of the timeless saga leaves you awestruck… Strong feeling: #Ramayana is not just a film for today, but for generations to come... #Boxoffice hurricane loading.”

Lauding producer Namit Malhotra, he further added, “Kudos to the visionary producer #NamitMalhotra for backing this monumental project.”

In 2024, producer Namit Malhotra shared a poster revealing the roster of the release dates.

Ramayana will hit screens on Diwali 2026, with the second part slated for a release on Diwali the following year.

Music for Ramayana will be scored by A.R. Rahman and Pankaj Kumar will serve as the cinematographer.