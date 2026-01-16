Oscar-winning composer Hans Zimmer to score music for HBO’s ‘Harry Potter’ series

The soundtrack for the upcoming HBO series for the Harry Potter novels will be scored by Hans Zimmer and his company, Bleeding Fingers Music, as per US media reports.

The first season of the series is reportedly scheduled to premiere in 2027. The series will adapt all seven Harry Potter novels by JK Rowling, with each book being turned into an instalment.

“The musical legacy of ‘Harry Potter’ is a touch point for composers everywhere and we are humbled to join such a remarkable team on a project of this magnitude," Bleeding Fingers Music said in a statement to the US media.

"The responsibility is something that myself, Kara Talve and Ane Rozman do not take lightly. Magic is all around us, often just beyond reach, but as in the world of Harry Potter, you simply must look for it. With this score we hope to bring audiences that little bit closer to it whilst honouring what has come before,” the statement further said.

The music for the original film adaptations was scored by composers John Williams, Patrick Doyle, Nicholas Hooper, and Alexandre Desplat.

While Dominic McLaughlin will play the role of ‘The Boy Who Lived’, Arabella Stanton is set to feature as Harry’s geeky friend Hermione Granger, and Alastair Stout as Harry’s red-haired bestie Ron Weasley.

Key supporting roles include John Lithgow as Albus Dumbledore, Paapa Essiedu as Severus Snape and Janet McTeer as Professor McGonagall.

The Harry Potter reboot for television, announced in 2021, is described as a faithful adaptation of J.K. Rowling's best-selling novel series about the wizarding world.

Zimmer is currently shortlisted for his work on F1 at this year’s Oscars. He will also score the music for HBO’s Euphoria and Dune: Part Three, and Nitesh Tiwari’s adaptation of Ramayana.