Sai Pallavi attends sister Pooja Kannan’s wedding in Tamil Nadu; pictures inside

Actress Sai Pallavi has shared a bunch of pictures from her younger sister Pooja Kannan’s wedding with Vineeth Sivakumar, which took place in Tamil Nadu three months ago. Here’s a look at some moments from the celebrations.

1 9 Sai Pallavi/Instagram

Clad in a white sari, Sai Pallavi embraced Pooja for a picture. Pooja is a counsellor and social worker based in Australia.

The photo shows the bride and the groom performing rituals during their wedding ceremony. Both Pooja and Vineeth sport white ensembles in the picture. “I wasn’t ready to let Pooju take this big step because this was new to me and I couldn’t advise her on pros and cons, like I always did with things in life. But in my heart I knew that my dear @v1n33 will pamper and love Pooju the way I do or maybe even more! It’s been three months since the wedding and I’ve never been this right in my life,” wrote Pallavi sharing the pictures on Instagram.

A candid picture captures Pallavi and Pooja laughing their hearts out during the festivities. While Pallavi looks gorgeous in a gold-and-turquoise sari, Pooja stuns in a light pink sari.

Pallavi joins her hands in prayer in the photo. The Amaran actress looks beautiful in a crimson-and-gold sari. Gold toned earrings, necklaces and a stack of matching bangles complete her look.

Sai Pallavi posed for a picture with her parents, Radha Kannan and Senthamarai Kannan, during the wedding festivities.

Pearl jewellery and a red bindi perfectly complemented Pallavi’s all-white ensemble. The 32-year-old actress has Chandoo Mondeti’s Telugu film Thandel with Naga Chaitanya in the pipeline.

Pallavi beamed with joy during the festivities. Her latest theatrical release Amaran has emerged as the ninth highest-grossing Indian film of 2024. The biographical war film, co-starring Sivakarthikeyan, is currently available to stream on Netflix.

For her sister’s haldi ceremony, Pallavi donned a halter-neck yellow ombre kurta. She looked effortlessly chic in the outfit.

Pallavi is also working on Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana, which stars Ranbir Kapoor as Ram. The first instalment of this mythological epic is slated to hit screens on Diwali 2026, with the second part releasing the next Diwali.

