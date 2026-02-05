MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Ram Charan-starrer ‘Peddi’ gets new release date, to hit theatres in April

Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, the film features Janhvi Kapoor, Shiva Rajkumar, Jagapathi Babu, Divyyendu Sharma, and Boman Irani in key roles

Entertainment Web Desk Published 05.02.26, 10:38 AM
Ram Charan in ‘Peddi’

Ram Charan in ‘Peddi’ File picture

Ram Charan’s upcoming film Peddi has been postponed and will now hit theatres on April 30, the actor announced on Wednesday. The film was previously slated to release on March 29.

“#PEDDI will see you on 30th APRIL, 2026,” reads the caption on X.

Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, Peddi also stars Janhvi Kapoor. The film marks the second Telugu project for Janhvi after Devara, co-starring Jr NTR.

The cast of Peddi also includes Kannada actor Shiva Rajkumar, Mirzapur star Divyendu Sharma and Boman Irani.

Peddi is presented by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings under the banner of Vriddhi Cinemas.

The film is produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru, with music by Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman, cinematography by R Rathnavelu, production design by Avinash Kolla and editing by Navin Nooli.

Ram Charan was last seen in S. Shankar’s Game Changer alongside Kiara Advani.

