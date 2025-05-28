Rajkummar Rao, Wamiqa Gabbi’s ‘Bhool Chuk Maaf’ set to cross Rs 50-crore mark globally

Karan Sharma’s Bhool Chuk Maaf, starring Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi, is set to cross the Rs 50-crore mark at the global box office in its first week in theatres, as per industry data-tracking portal Sacnilk.

According to Sacnilk, the gross earnings of Bhool Chuk Maaf in India stand at Rs 44 crore. With an additional Rs 2 crore gross globally, the worldwide collection of the romcom now stands at Rs 46 crore gross.

ADVERTISEMENT

At the domestic box office, the time-loop comedy opened in theatres on Friday with Rs 7 crore nett collection. It went on to add Rs 9.5 crore nett to its collection on Saturday, followed by Rs 11.25 crore nett on Sunday.

Bankrolled by Maddock Films, the film earned Rs 4.5 crore nett on Monday, followed by Rs 4.75 crore nett on Tuesday, taking the total India collection to Rs 37.25 crore nett.

Bhool Chuk Maaf revolves around a man who finds himself reliving the day before his wedding after being caught in a time loop. The film also stars Sanjay Mishra, Raghuvir Yadav and Seema Pawah in key roles.

Meanwhile, Tom Cruise’s Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning earned Rs 2.25 crore nett on Tuesday, taking its 11-day collection in India to Rs 77.10 crore nett. The spy thriller has earned USD 206 million worldwide so far, with USD 79 million at the American box office and USD 127 million from international markets.

On the other hand, Final Destination: Bloodlines earned Rs 1.65 crore nett on Sunday, taking the total India collection to Rs 46.35 crore nett. The film has raked in USD 187 million globally so far.