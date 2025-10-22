Pavitra Punia announces engagement to US businessman months after breakup with Eijaz Khan

Model-actress Pavitra Punia, who split from actor Eijaz Khan last year, recently got engaged to a US-based entrepreneur, she announced on Instagram on Wednesday.

“Locked in love made it official. #pavitrapunia soon to be Mrs,” wrote the Bigg Boss 14 contestant.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a set of pictures taken in a coastal area, Pavitra looked stunning in an orange dress, sharing a dreamy moment with her fiancé.

Punia’s friends and colleagues from the industry flooded the comment section, congratulating the couple. Actor Krissann Barretto Karamchandani commented, “I knew first hehe Congrats my Loveeee. I'm really thrilled for you.” Supriya Shukla said, “God bless... I'm very thrilled for you… Be happy forever.”

“He is a businessman from the United States, not an actor. A great and compassionate individual. We’ve been going steady for quite some time now, and it feels good,” Punia told Hindustan Times.

Pavitra Punia and Eijaz Khan started dating on the sets of Bigg Boss 14 in 2020. In 2024, Pavitra announced her breakup with Eijaz.

“Everything has a shelf life, and nothing is permanent. Relationships can also have a shelf life. Eijaz and I split ways a few months ago, but I will always wish him well. I have a lot of respect for him, but our connection ended,” she said in a statement to the media.

However, Punia later revealed that her breakup with Eijaz happened due to a clash of “too much masculinity and too much femininity”.

Pavitra Punia was recently seen in Discovery Channel India’s survival game show Reality Ranis of the Jungle Season 2.