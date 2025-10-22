Actor-singer Rishabh Tandon aka Faqeer dies of heart attack in Delhi

Actor-singer Rishabh Tandon passed away in Delhi on Tuesday night after suffering a sudden heart attack, according to reports.

“A shocking news has emerged from the world of entertainment. The extremely soft spoken and kind actor cum singer Rishabh Tandon passed away last night in Delhi, as informed by one of his close friends. The friend added that Rishabh Tandon, who had gone to meet his family in Delhi, passed away because of a sudden heart attack,” wrote paparazzo Viral Bhayani on social media.

Tandon’s Instagram bio reads, “A Believer, possessed by the energies of Shiva. Singer. Composer. Actor.” Tandon was reportedly an animal lover and adopted many cats, dogs and birds.

Tandon was married to Russian actress-model Olesya Nedobegova. Tandon stayed in Mumbai with his family had reportedly travelled to Delhi for Diwali celebrations.

Also known by his stage name Faqeer, celebrated his birthday earlier this month.

Reflecting on his art, Tandon recently shared, “I used to wonder, listening to the senior artist talking about surrendering to higher energies and not being just themselves on their #stage … and then, I experienced this stage, as my #stage, now knowing what they meant…I know it's not me but a higher energy an artist is possessed by.”

Tandon was known for songs like Koi Baat Hai, Chand Tu, and Fakeer Ki Zubani.