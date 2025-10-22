New ‘Wicked: For Good’ character posters show Colman Domingo as Cowardly Lion

Makers of Wicked: For Good, have dropped new character posters from the upcoming sequel to the 2024 fantasy musical Wicked, featuring Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo, Jonathan Bailey, Michelle Yeoh and Colman Domingo.

While Ariana returns as Glinda the Good, Cynthia is coming back as Elphaba. Bailey, who had earned a nomination for a SAG Award for Best Supporting Actor for his role as Fiyero, also features in one of the posters.

Yeoh’s Madame Morrible looks serious and commanding as she holds a glowing ball of magic in one hand. Jeff Goldblum will reprise his role as the Wizard, Marissa Bode as Nessarose, Ethan Slater as Boq, Bowen Yang and Bronwyn James as Pfannee and ShenShen, respectively.

A new character, the Cowardly Lion, voiced by Colman Domingo, will debut in the upcoming film.

Wicked: For Good is set to hit theatres on November 21. The final chapter of the untold story of the witches of Oz begins with Elphaba and Glinda estranged and living with the consequences of their choices.

Elphaba, now demonized as The Wicked Witch of the West, lives in exile, hidden within the Ozian forest while continuing her fight for the freedom of Oz’s silenced Animals and desperately trying to expose the truth she knows about The Wizard (Jeff Goldblum).

Glinda, meanwhile, has become the glamorous symbol of Goodness for all of Oz, living at the palace in Emerald City and reveling in the perks of fame and popularity. Under the instruction of Madame Morrible (Michelle Yeoh), Glinda is deployed to serve as an effervescent comfort to Oz, reassuring the masses that all is well under the rule of The Wizard.