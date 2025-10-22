MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Wednesday, 22 October 2025

New ‘Wicked: For Good’ character posters show Colman Domingo as Cowardly Lion

The sequel to the 2024 fantasy musical is set to hit theatres on November 21

Entertainment Web Desk Published 22.10.25, 01:16 PM
A poster of Cowardly Lion from 'Wicked: For Good'

A poster of Cowardly Lion from 'Wicked: For Good' Instagram

Makers of Wicked: For Good, have dropped new character posters from the upcoming sequel to the 2024 fantasy musical Wicked, featuring Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo, Jonathan Bailey, Michelle Yeoh and Colman Domingo.

While Ariana returns as Glinda the Good, Cynthia is coming back as Elphaba. Bailey, who had earned a nomination for a SAG Award for Best Supporting Actor for his role as Fiyero, also features in one of the posters.

ADVERTISEMENT

Yeoh’s Madame Morrible looks serious and commanding as she holds a glowing ball of magic in one hand. Jeff Goldblum will reprise his role as the Wizard, Marissa Bode as Nessarose, Ethan Slater as Boq, Bowen Yang and Bronwyn James as Pfannee and ShenShen, respectively.

A new character, the Cowardly Lion, voiced by Colman Domingo, will debut in the upcoming film.

Wicked: For Good is set to hit theatres on November 21. The final chapter of the untold story of the witches of Oz begins with Elphaba and Glinda estranged and living with the consequences of their choices.

Elphaba, now demonized as The Wicked Witch of the West, lives in exile, hidden within the Ozian forest while continuing her fight for the freedom of Oz’s silenced Animals and desperately trying to expose the truth she knows about The Wizard (Jeff Goldblum).

Glinda, meanwhile, has become the glamorous symbol of Goodness for all of Oz, living at the palace in Emerald City and reveling in the perks of fame and popularity. Under the instruction of Madame Morrible (Michelle Yeoh), Glinda is deployed to serve as an effervescent comfort to Oz, reassuring the masses that all is well under the rule of The Wizard.

RELATED TOPICS

Wicked: For Good Ariana Grande Cynthia Erivo Colman Domingo
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Calcutta has a new shining literary star. And the city is Megha Majumdar’s inspiration

The India-born writer’s book ‘The Guardian and a Thief’ is one of five works of fiction shortlisted for the US National Book Award, but she has already received recognition that could be even more lucrative
Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh
Quote left Quote right

Trump said he had been assured that India's oil imports from Russia will be stopped

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT