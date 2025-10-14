After Arijit Singh and Karan Aujla, Ed Sheeran teams up with Jonita Gandhi for new track

After collaborating with Arijit Singh, Karan Aujla and Hanumankind for his upcoming remix album Play, English singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran has teamed up with Jonita Gandhi for the track Heaven, his management team announced on Monday.

Sheeran, too, shared the news on his Instagram stories. Posting a list of Indian artistes he has collaborated with for the upcoming album, he wrote, “I made an EP of remixes for Play with some incredible Indian artistes. It’s out Friday, along with the music video for Symmetry featuring Karan Aujla, which is amazing.”

Jonita expressed her excitement for the collab on her Instagram stories. “Been DYING to tell you all about this,” she wrote. In another slide, she said, “So honoured to be on this…this one’s so special.”

As per reports, Heaven will also feature Hindi lyrics. Earlier this year, Jonita opened for Sheeran during his India tour.

The remix album will feature several Indian artistes including Karan Aujla for the song Symmetry, rapper Hanumankind, and Tamil composer Santosh with his daughter Dhee for Don’t Look Down. Sheeran’s hit song Sapphire with Arijit Singh will also feature on the album.

The album Play is slated to premiere on October 17.