MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Tuesday, 14 October 2025

After Arijit Singh and Karan Aujla, Ed Sheeran teams up with Jonita Gandhi for new track

Earlier this year, Jonita opened for Sheeran during his India tour

Entertainment Web Desk Published 14.10.25, 03:32 PM
Ed Sheeran with Jonita Gandhi

Ed Sheeran with Jonita Gandhi Instagram

After collaborating with Arijit Singh, Karan Aujla and Hanumankind for his upcoming remix album Play, English singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran has teamed up with Jonita Gandhi for the track Heaven, his management team announced on Monday.

Sheeran, too, shared the news on his Instagram stories. Posting a list of Indian artistes he has collaborated with for the upcoming album, he wrote, “I made an EP of remixes for Play with some incredible Indian artistes. It’s out Friday, along with the music video for Symmetry featuring Karan Aujla, which is amazing.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Jonita expressed her excitement for the collab on her Instagram stories. “Been DYING to tell you all about this,” she wrote. In another slide, she said, “So honoured to be on this…this one’s so special.”

As per reports, Heaven will also feature Hindi lyrics. Earlier this year, Jonita opened for Sheeran during his India tour.

The remix album will feature several Indian artistes including Karan Aujla for the song Symmetry, rapper Hanumankind, and Tamil composer Santosh with his daughter Dhee for Don’t Look Down. Sheeran’s hit song Sapphire with Arijit Singh will also feature on the album.

The album Play is slated to premiere on October 17.

RELATED TOPICS

Ed Sheeran Jonita Gandhi Play
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Haryana cop shoots self, blames IPS officer Puran Kumar who died by suicide last week

More details awaited.
Rahul Gandhi at the residence of late Y. Puran Kumar (IPS) in Chandigarh to offer his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family
Quote left Quote right

If you are a Dalit, you can be suppressed and thrown out. This is not acceptable for us

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT