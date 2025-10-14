Nita Ambani carries diamond-encrusted Hermes bag worth Rs 17 crore to Manish Malhotra’s Mumbai Diwali bash

Businesswoman-philanthropist Nita Ambani carried a diamond-encrusted Hermes bag worth an astounding Rs 17 crore to celebrity designer Manish Malhotra’s star-studded Diwali bash in Mumbai on Sunday.

The miniature Hermes Sac Bijou Birkin, designed by Pierre Hardy for Hermes’s Haute Bijouterie line, is one of a few pieces ever crafted by the luxury label. The bag also features a crocodile-textured flap.

On the official website of Hermes, the bag, in another shade, was priced at USD 2 million on Tuesday.

Nita wore a Manish Malhotra-designed metallic sari paired with a sleeveless blouse encrusted with mirrors. Silver peep-toe heels completed her look.

For accessories, Nita chose heart-shaped oversized Colombian emerald drop earrings and a bracelet featuring small, wrapped-candy motifs, each set with emeralds.

She kept her makeup minimal — nude lips and kohl-rimmed eyes helped define the look, while a sleek bun balanced it.

Nita was accompanied by her daughter-in-law Radhika Merchant, who looked gorgeous in a custom white Manish Malhotra sari, accessorised with diamond jewellery.

The couturier has also shared pictures of Shloka Ambani in a custom Banarasi brocade jacket and handcrafted brocade sharara pants with zari Borders.

Kriti Sanon, Suhana Khan, Madhuri Dixit, Shanaya Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, and Sauraseni Maitra were among the other Indian celebrities who attended the party.