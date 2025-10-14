Shah Rukh Khan, Aryan Khan drop India’s first password-protected Instagram reel in partnership with Meta

Actor Shah Rukh Khan and his son Aryan Khan have dropped what they described as India’s first secret Instagram reel in partnership with Meta, giving fans an exclusive behind-the-scenes look into Aryan’s directorial debut series The Ba***ds of Bollywood.

The video is a never-before-seen digital experiment as it is locked and can be opened with a special password, which bears a connection to Episode 6 of the Netflix series.

“Episodes toh bohot hai par behind-the-scenes sirf ek,” reads the caption to the post.

The reel was shared by The Ba***ds of Bollywood cast — Lakshya and Sahher Bambba. The show hit Netflix on September 18.

The Ba***ds of Bollywood is billed as a multi-genre project that promises an “unabashed, entertaining ride through the adventures of a charming, ambitious outsider navigating the glitzy yet tricky world of Bollywood”.

The story follows a struggling actor, Aasmaan Singh (played by Lakshya), who navigates the chaotic, larger-than-life, yet uncertain world of Bollywood. Sahher Bambba plays Lakshya’s romantic interest in The Ba***ds of Bollywood. Bobby Deol, Manav Chauhan, Mona Singh, Raghav Juyal and Anyaa Singh round off the cast of the series.

The show also features special appearances by Bollywood stars like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Shanaya Kapoor, Disha Patani, Karan Johar and Emraan Hashmi.

Besides directing it, Aryan has developed the screenplay for the The Ba***ds of Bollywood, which is produced by Bonnie Jain and Gauri Khan under Shah Rukh’s home banner, Red Chillies Entertainment.