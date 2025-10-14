Param Vir Chakra awardee Arun Khetarpal’s biopic ‘Ikkis’ to hit theatres in December

Param Vir Chakra awardee Arun Khetarpal’s biopic, Ikkis, starring Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda, will hit screens in December, production banner Maddock Films announced on Tuesday to mark Khetarpal’s birth anniversary.

The Sriram Raghavan-directed film was previously slated to hit theatres in October.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sharing a poster of the film, the makers wrote, “On the birth anniversary of Arun Khetarpal, Ikkis, a story that will forever stay in our hearts, is wrapped. Dinesh Vijan and Maddock Films present #Ikkis, directed by Sriram Raghavan, a true untold story of the youngest officer recipient of the Param Vir Chakra.”

The poster features Agastya as Arun Khetarpal, India’s youngest Param Vir Chakra awardee, standing in a war zone. Tanks, fire, and scenes of battle fill the background. The tagline reads, “Woh Ikkis Ka Tha, Ikkis Ka Hi Rahega.”

Khetarpal was killed in action in the Battle of Basantar during the Indo-Pakistan War of 1971. His biopic was first announced in 2019 on his 69th birth anniversary, with Varun Dhawan set to play the lead role. The film got pushed back due to the pandemic, leading to Dhawan’s exit over scheduling conflict, as per reports.

Dharmendra, Jaideep Ahlawat, Sikandar Kher and Akshay Kumar's niece Simar Bhatia round off the cast of Ikkis.

Ikkis marks the second big project for Agastya, after Netflix’s 2023 teen musical comedy The Archies, directed by Zoya Akhtar.