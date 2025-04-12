Rajinikanth begins shooting for Nelson Dilipkumar’s ‘Jailer 2’ in Kerala

Superstar Rajinikanth has started shooting for Nelson Dilipkumar’s Jailer 2, an upcoming sequel to the 2023 action-thriller, shows photos and videos that have gone viral on social media.

Upon arrival at Attappadi in Kerala, Rajinikanth greeted an excited crowd of fans from inside his car at the Jailer 2 set, show viral photos.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ramya Krishnan also shared behind-the-scenes pictures from the Jailer 2 sets on her Instagram story. The upcoming film marks her reunion with Rajinikanth after a 26-year break. Their last film together was Padayappa.

Earlier this year, Jailer makers announced a sequel to the 2023 action-thriller with a teaser featuring director Nelson Dilipkumar and musician Anirudh Ravichander.

In the four-minute-long teaser, Nelson and Anirudh can be seen chilling inside a beach house in Goa, where they discuss their story ideas for a new project. Nelson takes a dig at Anirudh’s huge number of projects and mocks himself for not having made a single film in the past one year. “Since my last release, there have been five cyclones…Trump returned as the president,” Nelson hilariously says in the video.

All of a sudden, the doors and windows are shattered and random goons barge in the house. Amid the chaos, Rajinikanth’s ‘Tiger’ Muthuvel Pandian makes an entry while the hit song Hukum plays in the background.

The story of Jailer revolves around Muthuvel Pandian (Rajinikanth), a stern prison warden who sets out on a quest for revenge after his son goes missing and is assumed to be dead. The Nelson Dilipkumar directorial also features Mohanlal, Jackie Shroff, Shiva Rajkumar, Ramya Krishnan, Tamannaah Bhatia, and Vasanth Ravi in key roles.

Jailer, which released in theatres on August 10, 2023, registered an opening day collection of Rs 50.50 crore nett in India, followed by Rs 28.50 crore nett on its first Friday, Rs 38 crore nett on its first Saturday and Rs 45.50 crore nett on its first Sunday. The film is produced by Kalanithi Maran's Sun Pictures.

Rajinikanth is also working on Lokesh Kanagaraj’s upcoming film Coolie.