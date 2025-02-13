‘Sister Midnight’ trailer: Radhika Apte stars in a darkly humorous tale of self-discovery

The trailer for London-based filmmaker Karan Kandhari’s debut feature Sister Midnight was dropped by the makers on Wednesday, offering a glimpse into a rebellious tale of self-discovery.

Starring Radhika Apte in the lead role, Sister Midnight explores the journey of a small-town girl, Uma, who arrives in Mumbai only to find herself unsuited to the confines of domestic life. Uma struggles to adapt to her new role as a homemaker while contending with intrusive neighbours and the relentless noise and heat of the city. Unwilling to conform, she tries to break free from societal expectations.

Sister Midnight has already made waves on the festival circuit, premiering in the esteemed Directors’ Fortnight section at Cannes. It also bagged the award for Best Film in the Next Wave section at Fantastic Fest. The film’s eclectic soundtrack adds to its distinctive appeal, with Interpol frontman Paul Banks making his film-scoring debut.

Sister Midnight is nominated for Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer at the 78th BAFTA Awards.

The Mumbai-based film is financed by Film4 and the British Film Institute (BFI) with National Lottery funding. The project is produced by Alastair Clark of Wellington Films and Anna Griffin of Griffin Pictures, alongside Alan McAlex and Filmgate Films.

Karan Kandhari is renowned for his short films that have been showcased in major festivals such as the London Film Festival, Berlinale, and Melbourne International Film Festival. He has also directed music videos for bands like The Vaccines and Franz Ferdinand.

On the work front, Radhika Apte was last seen in Sriram Raghavan’s Merry Christmas in a brief appearance. She will next be seen in Last Days directed by Justin Lin.