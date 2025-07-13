James Gunn’s ‘Superman’ flies past Rs 15-crore mark at India box office on Day 1

Superman, directed by James Gunn and starring David Corenswet as the iconic superhero, witnessed a jump in collections on the second day of theatrical run in India.

As per industry data-tracking portal Sacnilk, the film minted Rs 9.25 crore nett on Day 2, which was higher than the its opening day collection of Rs 7 crore nett. Superman clocked an overall English occupancy of 32.50 per cent on Saturday in India.

The film traces the journey of Clark Kent, played by Corenswet, as he struggles to reconcile his Kryptonian roots with his life in Smallville with his adoptive family. The cast also features Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as the arch-nemesis Lex Luthor.

As per Box Office Mojo, the James Gunn directorial collected USD 96.5 million worldwide. This includes USD 56.5 million in the US and USD 40 million from international markets.

Meanwhile, Rajkummar Rao’s gangster drama Maalik, which released in theatres alongside Superman, earned Rs 9 crore nett in two days, while Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan, headlined by Vikrant Massey, managed to collect only Rs 0.73 crore nett.

Among the older releases, Anurag Basu’s Metro... In Dino continues its steady run at the box office. The romance musical, which released on July 4, has collected Rs 33.85 crore nett in nine days. On the other hand, Aamir Khan’s Sitaare Zameen Par has earned Rs 157.75 crore nett at the domestic box office in 23 days.

Among the other Hollywood releases currently playing in cinemas in India, Brad Pitt-starrer F1 has minted Rs 66.35 crore nett in 16 days while Jurassic World: Rebirth has raked in Rs 65.15 crore nett in nine days.