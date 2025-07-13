Telugu actor Kota Srinivasa Rao passes away at 83

Telugu actor Kota Srinivasa Rao passed away on Sunday at his residence in Hyderabad, according to media reports. He was 83.

Rao had been battling illness in the past few days.

Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu expressed his condolences on the actor’s death. “The demise of the renowned actor Kota Srinivasa Rao, who won the affection of cinema audiences with his versatile roles, is deeply saddening. His artistic contributions to the fields of cinema and theatre over nearly four decades, and the roles he portrayed, will remain unforgettable,” he said in an X post.

Born on July 10, 1942 in Kankipadu, Krishna district of Andhra Pradesh, Rao debuted in the film industry with 1978’s Pranam Khareedhu. During his four decades in Telugu cinema, the veteran actor had featured in more than 750 movies.

Rao also received several accolades — film and civilian — for his contributions to Telugu cinema. In 2015, he was awarded the Padma Shri.

His career spanned a wide variety of roles — from villains to comic characters. Before he began his journey in the film industry, Rao was an acclaimed theatre artiste.

Rao is well-known for his roles in films like Pratighatana, Gaayam, Little Soldiers, Ganesh, Chinna, Aa Naluguru, and Pellaina Kothalo. He received widespread acclaim for his diverse roles in movies such as S/O Satyamurthy, Attarintiki Daredi, Rakta Charitra, Leader, and Ready.

After making a lasting impact in the Telugu industry, Rao made his debut in the Tamil industry with Saamy as a suave villain in 2003.

Rao also served as an MLA of Andhra Pradesh's Vijaywada East from 1999 to 2004.