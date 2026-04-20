Put on hold after Charlie Kirk assassination, Apple TV set to premiere Jessica Chastain’s ‘The Savant’

Oscar-winning actress Jessica Chastain has said that Apple TV is set to release her political thriller series The Savant, months after its premiere was postponed.

The series was originally scheduled to debut in September 2025 but was delayed following the assassination of Charlie Kirk.

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Chastain, who headlines the show, plays an investigator who goes undercover on the dark web to track hate groups and prevent domestic terrorism.

“Before it was like, ‘I don’t know if we’re going to see it,’ but now I can say, ‘We’re going to see it,” Chastain told Variety at the Breakthrough Prize ceremony in Santa Monica.

Apple is reportedly planning a July release for the series.

“After careful consideration, we have made the decision to postpone The Savant. We appreciate your understanding and look forward to releasing the series at a future date,” Apple TV had said in a statement last year while postponing the release of the show.

A day later, Chastain, who also serves as an executive producer on The Savant, said in her own statement posted on Instagram that she disagreed with Apple’s decision.

“I’ve never shied away from difficult subjects, and while I wish this show wasn’t so relevant, unfortunately it is,” she wrote. “The Savant is about the heroes who work every day to stop violence before it happens, and honoring their courage feels more urgent than ever”.

“While I respect Apple’s decision to pause the release for now, I remain hopeful the show will reach audiences soon. Until then, I’m wishing safety and strength for everyone, and I’ll let you know if and when The Savant is released,” Chastain added.

The cast of the series also features Nnamdi Asomugha, Pablo Schreiber, James Badge Dale, Cole Doman, Michael Mosley, Dagmara Domińcczyk, Jordana Spiro, Trinity Lee Shirley, Toussaint Francois Battiste, Hannah Gross and David Wilson Barnes.