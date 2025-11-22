Punjabi singer Harman Sidhu dies in road accident at the age of 37

Punjabi singer Harman Sidhu died in a road accident in Punjab’s Mansa district at the age of 37, as per reports.

Sidhu was on his way to his village when his car hit a truck at Mansa–Patiala road, vernacular dailies reported. His car was a wreck from the accident, and he died on the spot, according to police.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sidhu shot to fame overnight years ago with his track Paper Ja Pyar which he sang with Miss Pooja. His voice and demeanour made him a household name in the region, and news of his death has sent shock waves among his fans.

He is survived by his wife and daughter.

Sidhu, a household name in Punjab, is also famous for his songs Koi Chakkar Nai, Bebe Bapu, Babbar Sher and Multan VS Russia. Other hit songs delivered by Harman are Mela, Paper Ya Pyar, Kheti, Mobile, Pai Gaya Pyar, Sari Raat Parhdi, Thakevan Jattan Da, Pind, and the famous 2009 album Ladia.

In 2018, Sidhu and his friends were arrested after being charged with possession of drugs.