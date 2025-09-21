‘Pujar Gaan’ to ‘Dugga Maa Eseche’: Six new songs to add to your Durga Puja playlist

With the countdown to Durga Puja 2025 on the last lap, it’s time to update your festive playlist with new tracks. From foot-tapping dance numbers to soulful ballads and groundbreaking fusions, each track captures a unique slice of the season’s spirit. Take a look.

Pujar Gaan

After the success of their debut track Melar Gaan, Bangla band Hooligaanism has dropped their much-awaited festive track, Pujar Gaan. Boasting of evocative lyrics, folk-inspired beats, and a festive energy that captures the soul of Durga Puja, the six-minute-43-second-long song is a collaborative effort by Subhadeep Guha, Anirban Bhattacharya, Debraj Bhattacharya, Krishanu Ghosh, Sushruta Goswami, Nilanshuk Dutta, Pritam Das, Pritam Deb Sarkar, and Someswar Bhattacharya.

Rock Stotra

Sung by Ajay Chakraborty and Usha Uthup, the track is composed by Shiladitya-Som with lyrics by Soham Majumdar. Described as a ‘musical odyssey’ by the makers, the three-minute-46-second-long Rock Stotra pays tribute to Kolkata's celebration of Durga Puja. The festival has been recognised by UNESCO as a unique event upholding India's rich cultural heritage on a global stage.

Dugga Maa Eseche

Directed by Jashu Sengupta, the song features Darshana Banik with special appearances by Indrashis Roy and Rahul Mazumdar. Dugga Maa Eseche, sung by Antara Mitra, celebrates the Goddess’s much-awaited arrival after a year-long wait by her devotees. The three-minute-34-second-long track is penned by Prasen.

#Pujo

Billed as a Gen Z and millennials anthem, the four-minute-31-second-long track features a fusion of Bengali festive rhythms, Brazilian favela beats, global pop sounds, and hip-hop energy. Directed by Arunim Das Purkayastha, penned by Soham Majumdar, and composed by Groove Bhai, #Pujo stars Neel Bhattacharya and Isha Upadhaya. The track features rap by Cizzy and vocals by Neel Bhattacharya, Groove Bhai and Arunim Das Purkayastha.

Kolki — Elo Re Gouri

Starring Monami Ghosh, the four-minute-30-second-long song Kolki — Elo Re Gouri is set against the backdrop of Dashami and narrates the story of a woman’s vengeance. The music video is directed by Saikat Baruri and features vocals by Prativa Dutta and Rathijit Bhattacharjee. Bhattacharjee also serves as the music director for Kolki.

Siuli Phool

Rupankar Bagchi’s Siuli Phool captures the festive essence and the nostalgia that surrounds autumn and Siuli flowers. The lyrics of the three-minute-24-second-long track have been penned by Gourab.