Work to resume; no projects with Magic Moments: Prosenjit Chatterjee demands accountability in Rahul Arunoday Banerjee’s death

Bengali serial and film stars will not work with production banner Magic Moments associated with the television serial Bhole Baba Par Karega till the truth surrounding Rahul Arunoday Banerjee’s March 29 death has been uncovered, said actor Ranjit Mallick at a press conference held at Technician's Studio in Tollygunge on Tuesday.

“We will not work with any of the makers associated with the serial or the production banner till we learn how Banerjee passed away,” added actor Prosenjit Chatterjee, demanding accountability.

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However, work, otherwise, will resume from Wednesday, continued Chatterjee.

Though the actors and technicians will not work with the makers of Bhole Baba Par Karega, they will return to filming their other projects.

The strike and the following press conference on Tuesday were organised to demand for stricter safety protocols on set.

The meeting was attended by prominent figures of the Bengali film industry, including Dev, Abir Chatterjee, Subhashree Ganguly, Koyel Mallick, Rituparna Sengupta and Aparajita Auddy.

According to Digha police, Banerjee had been filming for the television serial Bhole Baba Par Karega when he reportedly lost his balance during a boat sequence and fell into the sea.

Co-actors and crew members jumped in immediately and managed to pull him out after nearly an hour. He was rushed to the Digha State General Hospital, 11 km from Talsari, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

On April 5, members of the Tollywood film and television fraternity staged a protest march in Kolkata, demanding accountability. The Artists’ Forum also filed an FIR on Saturday.