photo-article-logo Thursday, 25 September 2025

Prosenjit, Abir Chatterjee, other Tolly stars inaugurate Durga Puja pandals in Kolkata

Actors Jisshu Sengupta and Darshana Banik inaugurated a Puja pandal in Baguiati on Wednesday evening

Entertainment Web Desk Published 25.09.25, 03:28 PM

Tollywood stars Prosenjit Chatterjee, Abir Chatterjee, and Jisshu Sengupta inaugurated some of Kolkata’s most popular Durga Puja pandals and attended Puja events on the evening of Tritiya on Wednesday. Here’s a look.

Bengali actor Abir Chatterjee attended an event at the Press Club on Wednesday. 

Abir looked dapper in a white embroidered ethnic kurta at the event. He was recently seen in Shiboprasad and Nandita Roy’s crime drama Raktabeej 2

Tollywood star Prosenjit Chatterjee inaugurated the Puja pandal of Dakshinpara Yuba Parishad. The theme for the pandal this year is Devi Chaudhurani, a Bengali fictional character created by novelist Bakim Chandra Chattopadhyay. 

Prosenjit, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming historical drama based on the novel, was accompanied by co-star Bibriti Chatterjee. 

Actor Prosenjit Chatterjee, who portrays Bhavani Charan Pathak in the upcoming film, was spotted posing with a kid dressed as Goddess Durga.

Actors Jisshu Sengupta and Darshana Banik inaugurated the Puja pandal of the Dakshinpara Durgotsab Committee, Baguiati. 

While Jisshu kept it casual in his printed shirt and trousers, Darshana looked graceful in a white sari with red piping. 

