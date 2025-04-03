‘Lojja 2’ trailer: Priyanka Sarkar’s Jaya fights for survival in Hoichoi series

Bengali OTT platform Hoichoi has released the trailer of Lojja 2, the latest instalment in its drama series starring Priyanka Sarkar.

Directed by Aditi Roy and based on research by Samragnee Bandyopadhyay, the show delves deeper into the themes of verbal abuse women face at home.

Anindita Bose and Dipankar Dey have joined the cast this season, which is set to premiere on Hoichoi on April 11.

The second season of Lojja witnesses the transformation of Jaya (Priyanka Sarkar). Once an introverted and timid woman, Jaya now finds herself with nothing left to lose as she fights back against relentless abuse and injustice. When her close friend, Shourjya (Indrasish Ray), dies under mysterious circumstances, Jaya becomes the prime suspect.

Even her family abandons Jaya, leaving her with no choice but to fight alone. Her husband Partho (Anujoy Chattopadhyay), refuses to believe her and instead subjects her to relentless verbal abuse and humiliation. Jaya’s elder brother (Indrajit Mazumder) and sister-in-law (Sneha Chatterjee) also turn their backs on her. Her only hope rests with veteran lawyer Amartya Sengupta (Dipankar Dey). Anindita Bose plays Sneha, the opposing counsel in court.

“Jaya’s journey in Lojja 2 is deeply personal and universal at the same time. Verbal abuse is often dismissed or normalised, but its impact is devastating. This season is about reclaiming one's voice and standing up against injustice,” Priyanka Sarkar said in a statement.

“Lojja 2 is a gripping reminder of how verbal abuse can be just as destructive as physical violence, breaking a person’s spirit and self-worth. But for how long can a woman endure before she fights back? Jaya’s journey is a testament to the power of resilience, proving that silence is not always a weakness. When it finally breaks, it can shake everyone,” Hoichoi said in a press communique.