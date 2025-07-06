Avinash Tiwary and Medha Shankr wrap filming for ‘Ginny Weds Sunny 2’

"Ginny Weds Sunny 2", starring "Madgaon Express" actor Avinash Tiwary and Medha Shankr of "12th Fail" fame, has concluded shooting, the makers announced on Saturday.

A sequel to the 2020 romantic-comedy "Ginny Weds Sunny", the film is written and directed by Prasshant Jha, and produced by Vinod Bachchan under the banner of Soundrya Production.

"Dher saari yaadein, ek khoobsurat kahaani. Shoot wrapped with love," the production house posted on Instagram alongside a video from the sets.

The original movie featured Yami Gautam and Vikrant Massey in the title roles and premiered on Netflix in 2020.

"Ginny Weds Sunny 2" promises a fresh story and twist with a blend of romance, family fun, quirky comedy, and heartwarming moments for all ages, a press release issued by the makers read.





