ETV Win’s youth series ‘AIR’ sparks caste controversy, makers issue clarification

Telugu OTT platform ETV Win is facing heat over its web series AIR (All India Rankers). While the youth-centric show initially struck a chord with audiences for its relatable portrayal of intermediate students and their daily struggles, a particular scene has ignited a storm on social media.

In the now-controversial episode, a senior student is shown advising his juniors with remarks that appeared to encourage caste-based thinking. The character seemingly suggests that students should associate only with those from their own community, even implying that achievements in areas like cricket should be viewed through a caste-driven lens.

ADVERTISEMENT

The dialogue, paired with a prominently displayed letter ‘C’ on a board in the background, interpreted by some viewers as a subtle caste reference, has been widely criticised by X users for allegedly endorsing regressive ideology.

Several viewers took to social media to condemn the show, accusing the makers of promoting harmful stereotypes, whether deliberately or inadvertently. The backlash quickly gained momentum, prompting a swift response from the makers.

In an official statement, head of ETV Win app Saikrishna Koinni said, “At Ramoji Group, we are committed to respecting everyone’s sentiments and avoiding any offense. All objectionable scenes in the *AIR* web series have been removed. Thank you for your continued support.”