Ranveer Singh deletes all Instagram posts ahead of 40th birthday

Actor Ranveer Singh on Saturday deleted all Instagram posts ahead of his 40th birthday, sparking buzz among fans that he might be gearing up for a big announcement.

At the time the report was filed on Sunday, the only post visible on Ranveer’s Instagram profile was a story, which read 12:12. Fans are speculating that the actor might be teasing the release of Dhurandar teaser at 12:12 pm on July 6.

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandar will also star R. Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna and Arjun Rampal in key roles.

Produced by Lokesh Dhar, the film is a collaboration between Jio Studios and B62 Studios. Details about its plot, production and release date are yet to be announced.

Dhurandar is said to be a spy thriller inspired by real events that unfolded in Pakistan during the 1970s and ’80s, with a storyline centred on Ajit Doval — India’s current National Security Advisor — who allegedly went undercover as a spy during that period.

Ranveer, last seen in Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again, currently has 47.1 million followers on Instagram. The actor has also removed his profile picture on Instagram.

Ranveer, who turned 40 on July 6, received birthday wishes from several celebrities, including Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani director Karan Johar, who penned a poem calling him a “buoyant spirit”, “a fashionista bold and grand”, and “a brother, husband, all in one”.